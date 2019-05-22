EC rejects demands of opposition parties' regarding VVPAT

  • search
    New Delhi, May 22: The Election Commission has rejected demands of opposition parties' regarding VVPAT. The poll body has refused to make any change in the counting process. It will be go on as planned. This comes as a setback to the opposition parties, which have been demanding verification of VVPAT slips before counting.

    The 22 Opposition leaders drew attention to reports of what they called suspicious EVM movements and demanded verification of VVPAT slips before the counting of votes and not later. The poll body, however, dismissed the allegation adding that the EVMs were "absolutely safe" in strongrooms.

    EC to meet today after Oppn demands verification of VVPAT slips

    While the Opposition has been informed of the Election Commission's meeting today, the leaders say they were not very hopeful since the EC's "body language was not very positive". The BJP, meanwhile, has called the Opposition move a desperate attempt in the face of certain defeat.

    Unfazed by exit polls, opposition draws up plan to stake claim if NDA falls short

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Tuesday met leaders of National Democratic Alliance allies and ministers to "thank them for their service to the nation".

