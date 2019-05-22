EC to meet today after Oppn demands verification of VVPAT slips

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 22: A day after opposition parties knocked on the doors of the Election Commission saying they don't trust EVMs and demanded verification of VVPAT slips before counting, the poll panel will hold an internal meeting today.

The 22 Opposition leaders drew attention to reports of what they called suspicious EVM movements and demanded verification of VVPAT slips before the counting of votes and not later. The poll body, however, dismissed the allegation adding that the EVMs were "absolutely safe" in strongrooms.

While the Opposition has been informed of the Election Commission's meeting today, the leaders say they were not very hopeful since the EC's "body language was not very positive". The BJP, meanwhile, has called the Opposition move a desperate attempt in the face of certain defeat.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Tuesday met leaders of National Democratic Alliance allies and ministers to "thank them for their service to the nation".