EC to decide on poll code violation complaints against Modi, Rahul Gandhi today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 30: Election Commission will meet on Tuesday to take a decision on poll code violation complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The commission spelt out the timeline at its media briefing on the fourth phase of polling.

"Regarding the complaints of violations of Model Code of Conduct against senior leaders of two political parties, the commission has already taken all the inputs and all the details and we have scheduled a meeting tomorrow morning for taking decisions on each of these issues," Chandra Bhushan Kumar said, adding that the moment there is a decision, the commission would make them public.

The Commission meets every Tuesday and Thursday to discuss important issues.

The poll panel is also likely to discuss the possible dates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Tuesday. The state elections could not be held along with Lok Sabha polls as the Union Home Ministry had cited law and order problems in holding simultaneous election.

The Prime Minister was accused of violating the Model Code for his references to the Pulwama and Balakot air strikes during election campaign, which has been banned by the Commission.

Another complaint is pending with the Commission for the Prime Minister's mini roadshow and speech in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, when he went there to vote last week. The Commission had sought a report on the matter from the Chief Election Officer of Gujarat.

The officials were also examining the complaint against BJP chief Amit Shah for dubbing the armed forces "Modi Sena" - a remark that army officers had objected to and wrote to the defence ministry.

The BJP had complained against Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" slogan.