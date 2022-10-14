YouTube
    EC to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 14: The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference at 3 pm in Delhi. The election schedule of Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is likely to be announced.

    However, the poll body has not yet announced the reason.

    The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

    The previous Gujarat assembly elections took place in 2017 in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 99 seats, Congress won77 seats while AAP stood nil.

    The polling for 68 members' seats in Himachal Pradesh may also be held in December this year. In 2017, the BJP formed the government in the hilly state with Jai Ram Thakur becoming the chief minister.

