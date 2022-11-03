YouTube
    EC to announce Gujarat Assembly election 2022 dates today

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 3: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Gujarat assembly polls at 12 noon on Thursday.

    The poll panel has convened a press conference to announce the schedule. The term of Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.

    EC to announce Gujarat Assembly election 2022 dates today

    In the run-up to the crucial election to the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, aggressive campaigning is being done by the ruling BJP, opposition Congress and also the new entrant AAP, which is trying to make inroads in the state. The AAP has made several poll promises, while the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to lure voters.

    BJP manifesto for Himachal Pradesh elections on Friday

    In 2017, the BJP won 99 of the 182 seats while 77 seats were with the Congress. The ruling party is looking to secure its sixth straight term in the home state of PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

    gujarat assembly elections 2022 election commission of india

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 8:32 [IST]
    X