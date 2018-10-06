EC to announce dates of upcoming assembly polls today

New Delhi, Oct 6: Election Commission to announce dates of the upcoming assembly polls in a press conference on Saturday.

BJP ruled Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are going to polls. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are considered a barometer of the pulse of the public before the general elections.

In Madhya Pradesh, it is believed that the election will be a direct political battle between the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Indian National Congress . While the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will try to win for consecutive 4th term, the Indian National Congress will fight for winning the state after 2003.

The tenure of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly ends on 7 January 2019 and Rajasthan assembly's tenure ends in January 20, 2019.

As of 25th of September 2018, majority of Madhya Pradesh government officials who are expected to conduct assembly elections have failed in the written test conducted by the Election Commission.