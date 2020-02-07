  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EC sends notice to Kejriwal for posting Hindu-Muslim video on Twitter, targeting opposition

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 07: The Election Commission on Friday has sent a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a video tweet on 'Hindu-Muslim' to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.

    EC sends notice to CM Kejriwal for Hindu-Muslim jibe at opposition

    The tweet was posted on February 3.

    Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.

    The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindu-Muslim", "CAA" and "mandir-masjid", but Kejriwal was talking of development, schools and women safety.

    Voting for the Delhi Assembly election will start at 8am tommorrow.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal election commission delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 19:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X