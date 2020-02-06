  • search
    EC sends notice to AAP leader Sanjay over his remarks on BJP

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to AAP leader Sanjay Singh for his reported remark that the kind of situation the BJP was creating here was to cause a "major trouble" in Shaheen Bagh-Jamia area.

    The EC, in the notice, said his statement prima facie could also "create confusion and panic" among voters.

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh

    The commission has given the senior AAP leader time till 12 noon on Friday to reply to the notice.

    Delhi Assembly election 2020: EC says its nod isn't required for govt to announce Ram temple trust

    Singh had reportedly made the remarks in an interview to a broadcast news agency.

    "The commission is prima facie of the view that by making those distorted and unverified comments, you have violated the Model Code of Conduct apart from the fact that his statements could create confusion and panic among the general public and electors," the notice said.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, 6th, FEBRUARY 2020

      The EC said it has given time to Singh to explain his position, failing which the commission shall take a decision without any further reference to the AAP leader.

      Read more about:

      election commission sanjay singh delhi assembly elections 2020 aam aadmi party

      Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 15:07 [IST]
