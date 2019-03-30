EC seizure in a day stood at Rs 580 crore and Gujarat contributed the bulk of it

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: Seizures by the Election Commission has hit Rs 580 crore in a single day. As on March 27, the total seizures including freebies and cash stood at 1,253 crore.

The rise was largely due to the seizure of 100 kilograms of narcotics, which was valued at Rs 500 crore in Gujarat.

The progressive seizure report updated on Friday suggests that the all India seizures so far included Rs 250 crore cash, Rs 122 crore worth liquor, drugs worth Rs 676 crore, precious metals worth Rs 183 crore. Other freebies seized were valued at Rs 22 crore.

Appoint election commissioners through collegium system: Former CEC

What is most alarming is the rise of drugs that have been seized. Until the Gujarat seizure, Punjab topped the list of drug seizures valued at 92.45 crore. However the seizure at Gujarat valued at Rs 676 crore, left Punjab far behind.

In terms of the overall seizures, Gujarat is now top on the list. The seizures from this state have been valued at Rs 506 crore. The next is Tamil Nadu with seizures valued at Rs 153 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have reported seizures of Rs 143 crore and Rs 120 crore respectively. Punjab's tally stands at Rs 117 crore.