EC seeks report from MP CEO on Pragya’s Godse remark

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, May 16: The Election Commission has sought a factual report from Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer by tomorrow on the alleged statement of BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, calling Nathuram Godse a patriot.

Describing Godse as a "patriot", Thakur said those calling him a "terrorist" will be given a befitting reply when the election results are announced. "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'.

People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections," Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Thakur's comments come in the backdrop of Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan calling Godse "free India's first extremist". Haasan had made the remark at a public meeting in Aravakurichi Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The BJP, however, has defended fielding Thakur from Bhopal. The party claimed it will be a fight against the Congress' conspiracy to defame Hindu religion.

He had also pointed out that Godse was a Hindu. On Wednesday, he said his comment was a "historical truth". The actor-turned-politician is facing a court case in Delhi and a First Information Report has been registered in Tamil Nadu.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, is known for her incendiary comments and speeches and has been associated with the radical Hindu outfit Abhinav Bharat and Durga Vahini, which is the women's wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Thakur is contesting the Lok Sabha election against Congress' Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal constituency on a BJP ticket. Several Opposition parties have opposed her candidature and called out the Bharatiya Janata Party for fielding a terror accused.