EC seeks Rajeev Kumar's response for criticising Congress' poll promise

    New Delhi, Mar 27: The Election Commission (EC) has reportedly sought a response from NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar in two-days for his open criticism of Congress' poll promise NYAY (nyuntam aay yojana). Kumar had slammed Congress over minimum income guarantee promise.

    File Photo. NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar

    Some of Kumar's remarks seemed political. As Kumar is a public servant, such remarks could be seen as violation of the model code.

    Kumar had, in a tweet, wrote that, "True to its past record of promising the moon to win elections, Congress President announces a scheme that will bust fiscal discipline, create strong incentives against work and which will never be implemented."

    In an interview to a TV channel, Kumar had said, "This is an idea whose time should not come. Bordering on irresponsible, this is so typical of the Congress. What will happen to the credit rating and debt to GDP ratio. Only for the sake of winning elections, they have made the announcement. This is the worst kind of vote politics."

    "He is a public servant and ideally should not have made such a statement which is seen as working to the BJP's advantage. His comments have been sought," an Indian Express report quoted a source in the EC as saying. Reports also quoted sources in the EC as saying that Kumar is part of the "bureaucratic executive", such remarks may be violative of the model code of conduct.

    Kumar had accused the Congress of promising the moon to win elections. He had also tweeted, "The proposed income guarantee scheme fails the economics test, fiscal discipline test and execution test."

    On Monday, Rahul Gandhi announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if Congress comes to power.

