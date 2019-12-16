EC seeks Rahul Gandhi's response on Irani's complaint against him for his 'rape in India' remark

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 16: Election Commission of India on Monday has sought response from Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer, on Union Minister Smriti Irani's complaint against Rahul Gandhi for his 'rape in India' remark during a rally in Godda on December 12.

Addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Godda district on Thursday, Gandhi had said,"Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word".

The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Gandhi for using rape as a tool to target political rivals. The BJP had demanded action against him. Official sources in the EC said further action would be contemplated after getting the report.

Gandhi had however clarified that he had simply made a point that Modi has been talking about "made in India'' but it has now become "rape in India" as crimes against women have increased. "The main agenda is that Modi and Amit Shah have burned North East," he added. "This is a tactic used to divert attention by raising rape remarks."

After registering objection against Gandhi's remark, Irani had filed a complaint with Election Commission of India. "Today we all came to register our complaint to the Election Commission. The manner in which Rahul Gandhi made the remark, the angry women of the country have raised an objection and we have requested a tough action on that statement. The Election Commission has assured that it will definitely take legal action," she said.

She added, "We had earlier said that such a crime should not be politicised. This is the first time a political leader has used the term. On behalf of the angry families of the country, the women MPs of BJP demanded strict action against Rahul Gandhi. The Election Commission will definitely take action. He tried to use rape as a political tool. I want to ask the people of the country if every son and brother of the country is a rapist? I want to ask is it right to insult like this?"

Gandhi was also attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Parliament over these remarks. Union Minister Smriti Irani said in Lok Sabha that Gandhi should be punished. "This is for the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped," she said. "Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?"

The BJP leader said Gandhi had insulted the women and people of India.