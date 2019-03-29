EC says PM Modi’s speech on Mission Shakti didn’t violate model code of conduct

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Election Commission on Friday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televised address on Mission Shakti did not violate model code of conduct.

The commission, which had asked five officers to look into a complaint by CPM's Sitaram Yechury, said it concurred with the findings of the committee that there had been no violation of the model code of conduct.

No party name, no appeal for votes': EC gives clean chit to Modi's Mission Shakti speech

"The committee has reached the conclusion that the MCC provision regarding misuse of official mass media as contained in Para (IV) of Part VII of Model Code of Conduct, quoted above, is not attracted in the instant case," a statement by the Election Commission said.

In his speech to the nation, PM Modi had announced the successful test-firing of India's anti-satellite (ASAT) missile, Mission Shakti, and highlighted the government's efforts to strengthen national security. The opposition alleged the Prime Minister's speech violated the election code - in place since the polls were announced earlier this month - as it could influence voters in the middle of the campaign.