EC says PM Modi’s speech on Mission Shakti didn’t violate model code of conduct

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Election Commission on Friday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televised address on Mission Shakti did not violate model code of conduct.

The commission, which had asked five officers to look into a complaint by CPM's Sitaram Yechury, said it concurred with the findings of the committee that there had been no violation of the model code of conduct.