EC responds to TMC's allegations, says central forces not allowed to enter polling booth

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 01: The Election Commission on Wednesday responded to the Trinamool Congress' allegations on certain actions of the Central Forces during the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal. The EC said the central forces are not allowed to enter the polling booth unless the presiding officer calls them in.

The TMC had on Monday alleged that the central forces deployed in West Bengal created a "reign of terror" in the minds of voters and acted in a manner which is not conducive to free and fair elections.

"Neither West Bengal police nor central forces is allowed inside the polling booth. They can enter if and when the Presiding Officer calls them in," an ECI statement said as per ANI reports.

Violence mars polling in Asansol, Supriyo's car vandalised

TMC leaders Shanta Chhetri and Chandan Mitra had written to the EC related to firing by Central Forces personnel allegedly inside polling booths in Dubraipur and Birbhum Parliamentary constituency on Monday during the fourth phase of polling.

TMC had alleged that the central forces were acting at the instruction of the leaders of the BJP.

"This is to bring to your notice that across several parliamentary constituencies having poll today, Central Forces have created a reign of terror in the minds of voters and they have also urged the voters to cast their vote in favour of BJP," the TMC complaint said.

"Moreover, Central Forces are once again entering inside the polling booths where actual voting is taking place and influencing the voters to vote for BJP candidates," the letter further said.

Clashes and violence in Asansol were just a "little violence" for Moon Moon Sen

Central forces have been deployed in almost all the booths in West Bengal, but there has been stray incidents of violence across the state during the first three phases.