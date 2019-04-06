  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EC replaces Kolkata Police Commissioner, three other top officers in Bengal

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 06: The Election Commission (EC) has replaced four top IPS officers in Bengal, including the Commissioner of Police of Kolkata ahead of general election. The four officers cannot be deployed for any election related duties, the poll panel said.

    Anuj Sharma, Kolkata Police Commissioner, was replaced by Dr Rajesh Kumar, Additional Director General, Pollution Control Board. He was earlier ADG CID.

    EC replaces Kolkata Police Commissioner, three other top officers in Bengal
    Election Commission of India. File Photo.

    Sharma was appointed Kolkata police chief in February, taking over from Rajeev Kumar who was transferred to the Crime Investigation Department. The Central Bureau of Investigation had interrogated Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam in February.

    Manifesto delayed. Has BJP run out of ideas?

    The poll body also appointed Natarajan Ramesh Babu commissioner of Bidhannagar Police, replacing Gyanwant Singh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lodged a complaint with the EC against Singh for alleged police interference when Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife was allegedly found carrying gold at the Kolkata airport.

    The EC wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay Dey, directing that the orders be immediately implemented and sought a compliance report within 24 hours. The move comes days after BJP leaders had alleged that free and fair elections would not be possible in the state under these officers.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More KOLKATA News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    election commission kolkata lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue