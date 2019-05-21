EC rejects questions raised over movement of EVMs in UP, says ‘Baseless and Frivolous’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: Calling the allegations of mishandling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Trail Machines) in strongrooms in Uttar Pradesh 'frivolous' and 'baseless', the Election Commission on Tuesday said that the 'EVMs were in proper security and protocol was being followed ahead of counting of votes on May 23'.

"Polled EVMs and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of political parties candidates in videography. CCTV cameras are installed. CPAF security is there. Candidates are allowed to have watch on strong room at a time and at a point one representative of each candidate 24 ×7. The allegations are baseless (sic)," the Election Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

Responding to allegations of EVM rigging in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, the Election Commission said, "There was issue regarding "Having watch on polled EVM strong room by the candidates "which was resolved by conveying the ECI instructions (sic)."

The videos allegedly showing the EVMs being transported without security had surfaced at a time when the opposition parties have raised questions about efforts to tamper with them and demanded increased VVPAT matching, a plea that was rejected by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.