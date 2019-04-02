EC raises concern on ‘lackadaisical approach' towards enforcing MCC

New Delhi, Apr 2: The Election Commission on March 27 had written to Railways and Civil Aviation ministries over using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photographs on railway tickets and Air India boarding passes, and today the poll body expressed displeasure over "lackadaisical attitude" in implementing the Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission had earlier issued a fresh show cause to the Railways on the use of paper tea cups with "main bhi chowkidar" slogan.

Observing that its orders were not strictly adhered to, the Election Commission wrote to Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Chairman, Railway Board over 'noncompliance of lawful instructions and lackadaisical approach towards enforcing the model code of conduct'.

"The Commission expresses its serious displeasure over the non-compliance of the Commission's lawful instructions and lackadaisical approach towards enforcing the Model Code of Conduct," the EC said in its letter dated April 2.

The EC said that its displeasure should also be conveyed to Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani for "the lapse of the organisation", an Indian Express report said.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 10 when the poll body announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls beginning April 11. Sources in the poll panel said prima facie the railways and Air India have violated the model code of conduct, and referred to clause VII of the code which states that "issue of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer ... regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided".