    EC presser at 12, dates for Maharashtra, Haryana to be announced

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference at 12 noon today.

    The EC will announce the dates for the two state assembly elections. Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana this year. Dates for the Jharkhand elections are unlikely to be announced today.

    The model code of conduct would come into effect once the announcement is made. In 2014, the EC had announced the dates for the elections for the three states on September 12.

    Article 370 gone: EC gets set to undertake delimitation in J&K

    Voting took place on October 15 and the results were announced on October 19 for Maharashtra and Haryana. In Maharashtra the Congress lost its government, while the BJP came to power with the Shiv Sena. This year the Congress is fighting the elections in an alliance with the NCP.

    In Haryana, the BJP with 47 seats beat the Congress and INLD. In the Jharkhand elections were held in five phases between November and December.

