    EC orders removal of trailer of Mamata Banerjee's biopic from internet

    New Delhi, Apr 24: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to remove the trailer of Baghini, a film based on the life of Trinamool Congress chief and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, from online sites.

    The trailers of "Baghini- Bengal Tigress", will be removed from at least three websites.

    EC orders removal of trailer of Mamata Banerjees biopic from internet
    File photo of 'Baghini- Bengal Tigress'

    The movie was slated to be released on May 3, three days before the fifth phase of national elections in which Bengal also votes. The trailer of the film was released on April 13 which stars Ruma Chakraborty in the title role.

    BJP asks EC to review Mamata Banerjee's biopic Baghini

    This comes amid the controversy surrounding the biopic on PM Narendra Modi which was slated to release on April 12, also during elections.

    In an April 10 order, the EC stayed the release of "PM Narendra Modi", saying that "any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub serving the purposes of any political party or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of MCC".

    The EC official cited the same order for initiating action on the Mamata Banerjee biopic. The movie has been directed by Nehal Dutta and produced by Pinky Paul.

