EC orders FIR against Gautam Gambhir for holding rally without permission

    New Delhi, Apr 27: The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir for "holding a rally in East Delhi without permission."

    File photo of Gautam Gambhir

    East Delhi Electoral Officer K Mahesh on Saturday asked Delhi Police to register an FIR against Gautam Gambhir for rallying without permission from the commission in Jungpura on April 26.

    Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s star candidate Atishi had filed a complaint against Gambhir, alleging that he has two voter cards in two separate neighbourhoods in the city.

    AAP candidate Atishi claimed that she filed a criminal complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar.

    Gautam Gambhir, 37, joined the BJP last month and was named the BJP candidate from East Delhi earlier this week. He replaced Maheish Girri as the BJP candidate from East Delhi, lining up a clash with Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi.

    East Delhi and the six others in the capital will vote on May 12. Results will be declared on May 23.

