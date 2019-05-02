  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EC notice to Rahul for saying Modi govt enacted law allowing tribals to be shot at

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 1: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks that the Narendra Modi government has enacted a new law which allows tribal to be shot at.

    EC notice to Rahul for saying Modi govt enacted law allowing tribals to be shot at

    Citing his speech made in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh on April 23, the commission pointed at a provision of the model code which bars "unverified" allegations to be levelled against political opponents.

    EC gives clean chit to Modi over 'dedicate votes to Balakot' remark]

    Gandhi has been given 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which it will take action without further reference to him. Two BJP workers had approached the EC with the complaint, following which a report was sought from MP poll authorities.

    According to a broad translation of the Hindi speech available on the internet, Gandhi had alleged: "Narendra Modi government has made a new law for tribals in which there is a line that says tribals can be shot at...They snatch your land, take away your jungle and water and then say that tribals can be shot at."

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission lok sabha elections 2019 narendra modi rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue