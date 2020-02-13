  • search
    EC lifts model code of conduct in Delhi imposed since Jan 6 for assembly polls

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 13: The model code of conduct which was enforced in the national capital on January 6 ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls was lifted on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

    The announcement comes a day after the counting of votes polled during the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly held on February 8.

    Representational Image

    "Now, that the declaration of result in respect of NCT of Delhi has been completed, the model code of conduct in effect since January 6, 2020 has ceased to be in operation in the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect," the EC said in a notification issued on Wednesday.

    The provisions of the model code of conduct are enforced from the date of announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission and it remains in operation till completion of the election process, officials said.

    In the run-up to the hotly contested polls, poll authorities had taken a number of measures on violations of the model code of conduct by parties or individuals.

    Cash worth over Rs 10 crore had been seized by poll authorities till February 6 and bullion worth Rs 31.66 crore was seized. Over 6.47 lakh posters, banners and hoardings had also been removed since January 6, when the poll code came into force, the officials said.

    Meanwhile, the new Delhi Legislative Assembly was constituted on Wednesday, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the elections winning 62 of the 70 seats.

    AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha unlikely to get ministerial berths in Delhi Cabinet

    The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Assembly said the Election Commission has notified the results of the polls. "With this the Seventh Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi is deemed to have been constituted w.e.f (with effect from) 12.02.2020 (Section 73 of the Representation of the People Act,1951)," it said.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 1:38 [IST]
