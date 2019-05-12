EC issues notice to Giriraj Singh

Patna, May 12: A show cause notice was issued to Union Minister Giriraj Singh for violating the Model Code of Conduct during a speech he gave in Begusarai on April 24.

Th Election Commission issued the notice for the Union Minister's controversial remarks against the Muslim community.

He had said that members of the community need land even after their death for the burial of their mortal remains.

"I would like to say, Giriraj Singh's ancestors died and were cremated. You need a yard of land even after you die, for the burial of your mortal remains. If you say you cannot chant Vande Mataram, this nation will never forget you," Singh, a BJP andidate from Begusarai, said at an election rally on April 24.

The firebrand BJP leader has courted controversy on a number of occasions on account of his outbursts.