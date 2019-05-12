  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EC issues notice to Giriraj Singh

    By
    |

    Patna, May 12: A show cause notice was issued to Union Minister Giriraj Singh for violating the Model Code of Conduct during a speech he gave in Begusarai on April 24.

    Th Election Commission issued the notice for the Union Minister's controversial remarks against the Muslim community.

    Union Minister Giriraj Singh
    Union Minister Giriraj Singh

    He had said that members of the community need land even after their death for the burial of their mortal remains.

    [At Begusarai, will the Bhumihars back Kanhaiya Kumar or Giriraj Singh]

    "I would like to say, Giriraj Singh's ancestors died and were cremated. You need a yard of land even after you die, for the burial of your mortal remains. If you say you cannot chant Vande Mataram, this nation will never forget you," Singh, a BJP andidate from Begusarai, said at an election rally on April 24.

    The firebrand BJP leader has courted controversy on a number of occasions on account of his outbursts.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission lok sabha elections 2019 mcc

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 22:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue