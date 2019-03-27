EC identifies 110 expenditure probe constituencies: TN, Gujarat top the list

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 27: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified nearly 110 Lok Sabha constituencies as 'expenditure sensitive.' The data compiled by the ECI states that these constituencies are prone to being influenced by money power.

    To tackle this, the ECI would sent expenditure observers to these constituencies. The Multi Department Election Intelligence Committee (MDIC) will also keep a close tab on these constituencies. The agency would coordinate with the state units to ensure that cash is not doled out to influence the voters.

    File Photo. Chief Elections Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora

    Constituencies, especially in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, have been placed under the radar. In Tamil Nadu, 39 such constituencies have been identified. In AP, 16 constituencies are on the watch, while in Telangana it is 17. In Bihar there are 21 while in Gujarat it is 28. 

    Lok Sabha polls 2019: EC appoints special observers for eight states

    The EC is yet to receive a list of such constituencies from the state authorities in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala among other states.

    The EC has identified money power as one of the biggest challenges in the upcoming elections. In 2014, the Election Commission had seized Rs 1,200 crore worth goods and Rs 300 in cash.

