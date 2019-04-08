EC gives condition approval to railways for floating tenders

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 08: The Election Commission has given the railways a "no objection" for inviting tenders related to train operations, execution of safety work and day-to-day maintenance of infrastructure, with a condition that no publicity would be made over it by any politician.

The railways had earlier sought an exemption from a section of the model code of conduct (MCC), which bars floating of tenders when the poll code is in place without prior permission of the Election Commission. The national transporter stated that this would affect the day-to-day functioning.

"The Commission has no objection from (the) MCC angle to invite tenders related to train operations, execution of safety works, day to day maintenance of railway infrastructure and sanctioned infrastructural projects subject to the condition that no publicity in this regard should be made by any minister/political functionary anywhere in the country and the final awarding of the contract may be deferred till the completion of results," the EC has said in a letter dated April 3.

Para 5.2.1(ix)(g) of the MCC bars tenders, other than global ones, to be floated. It says these tenders can be evaluated, but not finalised and will require the prior permission of the EC.

In a letter to the EC on March 27, the railways has sought the EC's permission to get the exemption, stating that these tenders needed to be processed and finalised in the national and larger public interest.

In yet another letter on April 4, the railways has also sought exemption from the poll body to float tenders related to passenger amenities.

It is not clear if the railways has got a "no objection" for this request as well.

