    New Delhi, Apr 30: The Election Commission said that in a matter related to a complaint concerning alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct in a speech by PM Narendra Modi in Wardha, Maharashtra on 1 April, Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed.

    EC gives clean chit to PM Modi, he did not violate model code of conduct in Wardha

    This is the first time the Commission took a call on the several complaints pending against the Prime Minister.

    The Commission said after examining the Prime Minister's speech at Maharashtra's Wardha "in accordance with the extant guidelines/provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra" it was of the view that "in this matter no such violation has been noticed".

    In his speech on April 1 from Maharashtra's Wardha, the Prime Minister had accused the Congress of insulting the Hindus.

    "Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority," PM Modi had said.

    The Congress had contended that the comments were "hateful and divisive".

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 21:33 [IST]
