    EC flying squad checks former Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa's bags

    Bengaluru, Apr 16: With election campaign peaking in Karnataka ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 on Thursday, the flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) carried out a surprise check on luggage of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B S Yeddyurappa at helipad in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

    File photo of B S Yeddyurappa
    They checked the luggage of the BJP leader and let him go only after ensuring he was not carrying anything incrimating.

    The development came amid Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's allegations of harassment.

    The Karnataka Chief Minister had said, "Election Commission and Income Tax Department are literally harassing me and my family. Let the EC officials perform their duties, but don't harass us on mere suspicion."

    The EC officials have reportedly stopped and checked the Karnataka Chief Minister's vehicle over 13 times at different places since the model code of conduct came into effect.

    Voting will be held in Karnataka in two phases - during second (April 18) and third (April 23) phases of polling in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

