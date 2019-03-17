  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EC firms up social media rules ahead of LS polls, calls meetings of heads

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: The Election Commission has called the country heads of all major social media platforms - Facebook (which also owns Whatsapp), Twitter, Google, ShareChat and TikTok - on Tuesday to share updates on the systems they propose to or have already put in place to flag and take down poll campaign that violate the laws as well as the model code of conduct.

    The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) will also send a senior representative to Tuesday's meeting with the full Commission comprising chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

    EC firms up social media rules ahead of LS polls, calls meetings of heads
    Representational Image

    Sources in the Commission said the purpose of the deliberations is to study the proposals that social media companies have drawn up to implement the commitment they had made to EC last year to help the poll body monitor and crack down on campaign and posts on their platform that violate Indian laws including Representation of the People Act as well as model code of conduct.

    Also Read | No manifesto in last 48 hours before polling, EC tells political parties

    The commitments related to appointment of dedicated grievance officers with whom EC can liaise to flag posts that are unlawful and have then taken down. Also, they had committed to appointing fact-checkers to scan and take down fake news, fake accounts, abusive posts and spam.

    The third commitment related to advertisement transparency, under which they would reveal the adspend on poll campaigns to facilitate EC in accounting for the same in candidate's poll expenditure. All paid advertisements on social media are to be declared as such. Another commitment made by the social media giants is to have each advertisement on their platform pre-certified by the media certification committee before it is uploaded.

    This is the first time the full Commission will meet country heads of all the social media firms together.

    More election commission of india NewsView All

    Read more about:

    election commission of india social media lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue