EC extends time given to Rahul Gandhi to reply for violating model code

    New Delhi, May 03: The Election Commission accepted the Congress' request seeking extension till 7 May for filing reply to the notice issued to Rahul Gandhi on 1 May over his impugned statement made in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. He was earlier given 48 hours to reply.

    The poll body had issued a notice against Congress President for violating model code of conduct and sought a reply within 48 hours (till May 3) for the same.

    Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on April 23, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said, "Narendra Modi has made a new law in which there is a line that says tribals can be shot at."

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had complained to the Election Commission over Rahul Gandhi's speech in the rally.

    The election commission then asked for the speech's recording from Madhya Pradesh's Chief Election Officer.

    The notice against Congress president by the Election Commission has come after a week of the BJP's complaint to EC.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 22:42 [IST]
