EC cracks whip on officer who shared details that Shaheen Bagh shooter had AAP links

EC cracks whip on DCP Rajesh Deo who shared details that Shaheen Bagh shooter had AAP links

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 05: Taking a strong view of Delhi Police DCP Rajesh Deo sharing with the media investigation details that linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to the AAP, the Election Commission on Wednesday said his statement was "totally uncalled for" and barred him from election duty.

The EC said Deo's conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections".

On Tuesday, Deo told reporters that Kapil Baisala, who had opened fired at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was an AAP member.

This prompted the Aam Aadmi Party to approach the poll body against the police officer.