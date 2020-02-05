EC cracks whip on officer who shared details that Shaheen Bagh shooter had AAP links

EC cracks whip on DCP Rajesh Deo who shared details that Shaheen Bagh shooter had AAP links

New Delhi, Feb 05: Taking a strong view of Delhi Police DCP Rajesh Deo sharing with the media investigation details that linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to the AAP, the Election Commission on Wednesday said his statement was "totally uncalled for" and barred him from election duty.

The EC said Deo's conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections".

On Tuesday, Deo told reporters that Kapil Baisala, who had opened fire at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest site in Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

This prompted the AAP to approach the poll body against the police officer.

The Commission has considered the matter in detail and is of the considered view that the above-referred statements referring to a political party at this stage even as the investigation is still going on has the effect of adversely impacting the elections.

"This action was totally uncalled for. The conduct on the part of Rajesh Deo has consequences on the holding of free and fair elections," the poll panel said in a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner.

The commission has asked the Delhi Police to file a compliance report by 6 pm on Thursday.

