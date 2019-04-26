  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EC cancels suspension of IAS officer who checked PM Modi's chopper in Odisha

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 26: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday cancelled suspension of Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin, for checking PM Narendra Modi's helicopter in Odisha but has barred him from election duty in future.

    An EC official said the decision was taken on the basis of the findings of a senior official sent to Odisha.

    EC cancels suspension of IAS officer who checked PM Modis chopper in Odisha
    File Photo of Election Commission

    The commission has, however, asked the Karnataka government to take disciplinary action against the 1996-batch IAS officer.

    Also Read | Should Modi address real issues rather than giving light hearted interviews to Akshay Kumar?

    The development comes hours after the Central Administrative Tribunal in Bengaluru stayed the EC's suspension order. According to news agency PTI, the tribunal held that while reasonable assurances of protection and security must be made available to Special Protection Group protectees, it cannot be said "they are eligible for anything and everything".

    The Karnataka officer was in Odisha this month as a general observer when he ordered officials to check the PM's chopper in Sambalpur on April 16.

    Mohsin was suspended for 'actions contrary to the instructions of the commissions regarding SPG protectees'.

    Also Read | PM Narendra Modi movie, a hagiography more than biography, EC panel tells SC

    On the basis of a report from the district collector and the DIG of police, the EC has taken action against the General Observer of Sambalpur came a day after the prime minister's visit there on Tuesday.

    The Prime Minister was stated to have been held up at the place for around 15 minutes because of the sudden checking, the official said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission narendra modi odisha lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue