EC bans Himachal BJP chief from campaigning from 48 hours

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 19: Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, who had used an obscene slur for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been barred from campaigning for 48 hours by the Election Commission.

The development comes after the opposition Congress approached the Election Commission with a complaint on Monday.

Satti targeted Gandhi and his family at a public meeting in Nalagrah's Ramashehar town in Solan district on April 13.

His remarks came while replying to Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" taunt apparently aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Rahul and the entire Gandhi family are "thieves".

He added that Gandhi family members like Sonia Gandhi and Robert Vadra are out on bail, and so Rahul "is not in a position to comment."

Satti has been booked under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code. The case pertains to obscene acts and songs.