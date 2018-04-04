EC backs PIL barring people from contesting polls from two seats

The Election Commission on Wednesday has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court requesting that candidates should be barred from contesting more than one seat during the elections.

According to CNN-News18, the EC, in its affidavit, supported the plea filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay of 'one candidate one seat.' The matter will be heard in six weeks, the Supreme Court observed.

The PIL was earlier filed by advocate and social-political activist Ashwini Upadhyay in December 2017, which said a person contesting a general election or a group of bye-elections or biennial elections from two constituencies, be restricted.

The petitioner also sought directions to the Centre and the Election Commission for taking steps to discourage independent candidates from joining the election fray which he said held the potential of fragmenting votes and creating instability.

The Supreme Court had then directed that copies of the petition seeking to restrict a candidate from contesting from more than one constituencies simultaneously in an election, be served on the attorney-general and the Election Commission.

