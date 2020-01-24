  • search
    EC asks Twitter to remove BJP leader Kapil Mishra's 'India Vs Pak' tweet

    New Delhi, Jan 24: The Election Commission has asked Twitter to remove a controversial tweet by BJP's Kapil Mishra, a candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, in which he likened the election in the city to India versus Pakistan contest.

    The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on Thursday, EC officials said.

    The Delhi CEO Office has also issued a show-cause notice to Mishra, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Model Town constituency, they said. In the tweet, Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, said the February 8 election will be a contest between India and Pakistan in Delhi.

    Delhi Assembly poll: Nominations of nearly 698 candidates found valid post scrutiny

    In its criticism of opposition parties over their protest against the citizenship law, the BJP has been accusing them of speaking "Pakistan's language".

    This isn't the first time, last year, Mishra was criticized for a tweet with communal overtones during Diwali, and the post was later taken down by Twitter for violating its guidelines. Mishra is pitted against AAP MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi.

