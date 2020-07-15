EC Ashok Lavasa to take over as VP of Asian Development Bank

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 15: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is set to join the Asian Development Bank as its Vice President.

Lavasa will successes Diwakar Gupta, who is in charge of private operations and public-private partnerships, according to a report in The Indian Express. Gupta will be completing his term on August 31.

It may be recalled that Lavasa was in the news when during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, he had opposed the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah over the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.