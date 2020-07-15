YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EC Ashok Lavasa to take over as VP of Asian Development Bank

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 15: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is set to join the Asian Development Bank as its Vice President.

    EC Ashok Lavasa to take over as VP of Asian Development Bank
    Ashok Lavasa

    Lavasa will successes Diwakar Gupta, who is in charge of private operations and public-private partnerships, according to a report in The Indian Express. Gupta will be completing his term on August 31.

      Moderna's Covid vaccine shows promise in early stage trials & more news | Oneindia News

      It may be recalled that Lavasa was in the news when during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, he had opposed the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah over the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

      More ELECTION COMMISSIONER News

      Read more about:

      election commissioner

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue