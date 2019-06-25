  • search
    EC announces RS polls dates for six TN seats

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 25: The Election Commission on Tuesday fixed July 18 for elections to Tamil Nadu's six Rajya Sabha seats, falling vacant next month.

    File Photo of Election Commission

    The poll panel said the notification for the election would be issued on July 1, while fixing July 18 as the day for voting. The counting of votes will be undertaken the same day soon after the voting, it added.

    The terms of six Rajya Sabha members are to end on July 24. The outgoing members include DMK leader Kanimozhi, who was recently elected to the Lok Sabha.

    The five other outgoing members are D Raja of CPI and R Lakshmanan, K R Arjunan, V Maitreyan and T Rathinavel, all of AIADMK.

