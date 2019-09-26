  • search
    By-polls to Rajya Sabha seats held by Jaitley, Jethmalani on Oct 16

    New Delhi, Sep 26: The Election Commission on Thursday announced the date of polls for Rajya Sabha seats, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on October 16.

    Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora
    The seats have been vacated after the deaths of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Supreme Court Advocate and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

    "There are two casual vacancies each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following the deaths of Jaitley on August 24 and Jethmalani on September 9," the poll panel said in a notification.

    The notification for the bypolls of the two seats will be issued on September 27, while the last date for filing nominations is October 4. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 5. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 9.

    The Rajya Sabha term of Jaitley, who passed away on August 24, was to end on April 2, 2024.

    Jathmalani''s term was to end on July 7, 2022. He died on September 9.

