Attempts being made to replace Gandhiji with RSS, says Sonia Gandhi

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 02: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said those who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi''s sacrifices and ideals.

In what appeared to be a swipe at the present BJP leadership, Sonia Gandhi told party workers and leaders at Rajghat that the Mahatma''s soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years.

Sonia Gandhi also administered an oath on Gandhi''s ideals to party workers on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a march of party workers from the Delhi Congress office at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg to mark the occasion.

"How will those who consider themselves supreme understand the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi....Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand Gandhi''s philosophy of non-violence," Sonia Gandhi said in her brief address on the occasion.

"Quoting Gandhi is easy but it is tough to follow his path. Those who are trying to use his name but are taking India astray from his teachings will not succeed. India has Gandhi's principles in its foundation. Some people are trying to make RSS a symbol of India and sideline Gandhi. Those who are doing politics on mistruth will never understand Mahatma Gandhi," she said slamming the BJP.

"India and Gandhi are synonymous. Yet some people want RSS to be synonymous with India," she said, adding that India has arrived at its present state due to Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing the gathering in Hindi, she said no matter what others might claim, only the Congress has followed the path of Gandhi and has provided jobs, education and facilities to farmers, accomplishments which are unparalleled.