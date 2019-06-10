  • search
    Easter Bombings: Inside story on why the Sri Lankan intel chief was sacked

    New Delhi, June 10: Sri Lanka's president, Maithripala Sirisena last week sacked the country's intelligence chief, Sisira Mendis. The action was taken after Mendis testified against the government in the Easter Sunday bombing probe by a parliamentary select committee.

    Following the development, there were conflicting reports on the action taken against Mendis. It was unclear whether he had been sacked or he resigned. India had said in the aftermath of the Easter Bombings that intelligence shared with Sri Lanka had not been acted upon.

    Officials now confirm to OneIndia that Mendis had indeed been sacked. The action was taken as he had not acted on the specific inputs that were shared with Sri Lanka regarding the bombing.

    Suspicious boat from Sri Lanka: ISIS may strike warns intelligence

    India picked up intelligence and shared it with Sri Lanka the day a bomb was tested on a bicycle. India alerted Sri Lanka on five occasions-April 4, 10, 16, 20 and 21. Further specific inputs were also given about the possible targets, which included two Churches. The two Churches came under attack on that fateful day. The bombings took place on April 21 in which 258 people were killed. The bombings were carried out by the National Towheed Jamat and the Islamic State.

    In his deposition to the committee, Mendis had blamed the government stating that the President had failed to hold security review meetings to assess the threat by the Islamic State and other radical elements.

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
