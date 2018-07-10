  • search

Ease of doing business: Ranking of states to be released today

    New Delhi, July 10: The Commerce and Industry Ministry will release the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) in terms of ease of doing business on July 10.

    Suresh Prabhu
    Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly topped the 2016 all-India State/Union Territory-wise Ease of Doing Business rankings.

    The move is aimed at triggering competition among states to attract investments and improve business climate.

    The ministry will release of ranking of states and UTs under the business reform action plan, 2017, an official said.

    State governments are taking several steps such as setting up of single window system for approvals to improve ease of doing business.

    In the last Budget, the government had identified 372 action points for states which they would carry out in a mission mode.

    The parameters include areas such as construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability, and single window system.

    Improvement in ease of doing business will help attract more investment and better business climate for investors.

    In the latest Doing Business report of the World Bank, India's rank improved by a number of notches to 100 among 190 nations.

    The government wants to be among top 50 countries in the overall ease of doing business rankings, released by the World Bank.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
