How and where to check RGUKT-CET result 2020

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 17: Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Delhi on Friday.The Delhi-NCR region is very peculiar with regard to seismic activities. It has several faultlines that generate earthquakes, but it also feels the impact of quakes that are epicentred as far as the Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan and even in Nepal.

Of the five seismic zones, Delhi falls under the fourth zone.

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 quakes of low and medium intensity, PTI reported.

Twin earthquakes within an hour shook Haryana late last month. The tremors were felt in Delhi too.

The first one, a 4-5 magnitude quake, was reported in Rohtak at 9 pm and the second one struck at 10 pm on May 29. Both the earthquakes were shallow.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Faridabad district was recorded by the National Centre for Seismology at 4.24 pm a day before evening.

Gujarat: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Surat

There was another mild quake on May 15 of 2.2 magnitude with its epicentre at 9 km from central Delhi.

On May 10, people in Delhi and nearby areas felt tremors when a 3.4 magnitude earthquake occurred with its epicentre in Sonia Vihar.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 had hit the national capital in 2004. Another quake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded in the city in 2001, according to official data.

The major quakes recorded near the national capital were at Bulandshahr of magnitude 6.7 on October 10,1956, and at Mordabad of magnitude 5.8 on August 15, 1966. Both are in western Uttar Pradesh.