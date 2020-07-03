Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Alwar region; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, July 03: A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits near Alwar region in Rajasthan. However, tremors were also felt in New Delhi-NCR on Friday. According to reports, several people rushed out of their homes. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

The earthquake struck at 19:00:50 IST at a depth of 35 km from the surface.

''Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on: 03-07-2020, 19:00:50 IST, Lat:28.00 N & Long: 76.69E, Depth: 35 Km, Region: Distt.- Alwar, Rajasthan,'' according to India's National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on 8th June, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Delhi today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake was epicentred around 13 km of the bordering Gurgaon and had a depth of 18 km, the agency said.

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 quakes of low and medium intensity.

All the recent 13 earthquakes recorded in the Delhi-NCR region were of low to medium intensity - April 12 - Delhi (3.5); April 13-Delhi (2.7); April 16 - Delhi (2); May 3 - Delhi (3); May 6 - Faridabad (2.3), May 10 - Delhi (3.4); May 15 - Delhi (2.2), May 28 - Faridabad (2.5); May 29 - Rohtak (4.5 and 2.9); June 1 - Rohtak (1.8 and 3) and June 3 - Faridabad (3.2). Of these 13, only the quake occurred at Rohtak was above 4 which falls under the medium intensity quake.