    Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on richter scale was felt all across Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. There was no immediate report of any damage.

    Representational Image

    Delhi and neighbouring areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) felt experienced an earthquake of magnitude 3.5, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday evening.

    According to the initial reports, tremors were felt in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and several adjoining areas of the national capital.

    The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occured at 5.45 pm and the epicentre in NCT Delhi at the depth of 8 km.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE: Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Latitude:28.7 N and Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi (sic)," NDRG DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said in a tweet.

    In some areas of Delhi-NCR, people rushed into the balconies of their homes and even rushed outside.

    "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

    "We were watching TV and suddenly felt the tremors. We ran out of the house. Few of our neighbours had also gathered outside. We greeted them from a distance and returned to the house," said Arefa Sultana, a resident of Lajpat Nagar 1.

    People have been staying at home due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

