Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi; fourth since April 12

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 15: An earthquake of 2.2 magnitude hits 13km North-West of New Delhi today at 11:28 am, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre was Pitampura in north Delhi. The NCS said the quake occurred at 11:28 am at a depth of eight kilometres. The NCS is a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

No casualty or loss of property was reported. The quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres.

This comes days after an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck near Sonia Vihar in North-East Delhi. Tremors were felt in parts of the national capital and the adjoining areas after the earthquake.

Wazirpur and its nearby areas were the epicentre of the earthquakes on April 12 and April 13, of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7, respectively.

There are five seismic zones. Delhi falls in the fourth zone. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, seismicity around Delhi appears to be associated with a major geological structure known as the Delhi-Hardwar Ridge.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 had hit the national capital in 2004. Another 3.4 magnitude quake was recorded in the city in 2001, according to official data.

The major quakes recorded near the national capital were at Bulandshahr (magnitude 6.7) on October 10, 1956, and at Moradabad (magnitude 5.8) on August 15, 1966. Both are in western Uttar Pradesh.