Earthquake strikes Gujarat, tremors felt in Ahmedabad

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, June 05: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck several parts of Gujarat on Wednesday night. The tremors were felt in Ahmedabad, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Aravalli and Ambaji.

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Palanpur, Banaskantha at 10:31 pm.

The earthquake had a Latitude of 24.2 N and Longitude of 72.9 E. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km, which occured in Banas Kantha district in Gujarat.

No reports of any loss of life or property have been reported so far.