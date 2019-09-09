Earthquake shakes up J&K, Chamba and areas of Pak

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chamba, Sep 09: Earthquake with a magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region on Monday at around 12:10 PM.

The epicentre of the earthquakes, which occurred between 12.10 pm and 12.57 pm, was north-east of the Himachal Pradesh- Jammu and Kashmir border at a depth of five kilometres, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The earthquakes were of a magnitude between 2.7 and 5, he added. The first earthquake with a magnitude of 5 hits at 12.10 pm. The second earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was recorded at 12.40 pm followed by the third at 12.50 pm, which had a magnitude of 2.7. On Sunday, a 3.4-magnitude earthquake had hit Chamba at 5.30 am followed by 4.9-magnitude tremors on the Himachal-J&K border at 8.04 am. Most parts of the state, including Chamba, fall in a high-seismic activity zone.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad and adjoining areas.

On Sunday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter Scale, hit Karbi Anglong in Assam.

On the same day, another earthquake was recorded in the Chamba region of Himachal Pradesh. And today also tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region.