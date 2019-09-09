  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake shakes up J&K, Chamba and areas of Pak

    By
    |

    Chamba, Sep 09: Earthquake with a magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region on Monday at around 12:10 PM.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The epicentre of the earthquakes, which occurred between 12.10 pm and 12.57 pm, was north-east of the Himachal Pradesh- Jammu and Kashmir border at a depth of five kilometres, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

    The earthquakes were of a magnitude between 2.7 and 5, he added. The first earthquake with a magnitude of 5 hits at 12.10 pm. The second earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was recorded at 12.40 pm followed by the third at 12.50 pm, which had a magnitude of 2.7. On Sunday, a 3.4-magnitude earthquake had hit Chamba at 5.30 am followed by 4.9-magnitude tremors on the Himachal-J&K border at 8.04 am. Most parts of the state, including Chamba, fall in a high-seismic activity zone.

    Tremors were felt in Islamabad and adjoining areas.

    On Sunday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter Scale, hit Karbi Anglong in Assam.

    Low-intensity earthquake hit Assam, Himachal's Chamba district

    On the same day, another earthquake was recorded in the Chamba region of Himachal Pradesh. And today also tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue